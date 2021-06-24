Severe thunderstorm warning expires in KC metro

Shortly after 11 p.m., the severe thunderstorm warnings for Clay, Wyandotte and Platte counties expired.

UPDATE, 11:08 p.m. | The severe thunderstorm warning for Leavenworth has expired.

UPDATE, 10:45 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Clay and Platte counties until 11:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was spotted just before 10:45 p.m. in Lansing, moving east at 35 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

Hail and wind damage are expected.

The following cities are affected:

Leavenworth, Gladstone, Lansing, Smithville, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Platte City, Basehor, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Kansas City, Lake Waukomis, Camden Point, Ferrelview, Platte Woods, Oakview, Northmoor, Houston Lake, Tracy and Fairmount.

UPDATE, 10:36 p.m. | The tornado warning covering south central Carroll, west central Saline and northeastern Lafayette counties is will expire at 10:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service said "gusty winds" still are possible. The severe thunderstorm watch will continue to be in effect until 3 a.m. for central, north central and west central Missouri.

UPDATE, 10:33 p.m. | The severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties in the Kansas City metro has expired:

Wyandotte County

Leavenworth County

Southeastern Atchison County

Clay County

Southern Clinton County

Ray County

Southwestern Carroll County

Southwestern Caldwell County

Northwestern Lafayette County

Platte County

Northern Jackson County

UPDATE, 10:21 p.m. | A tornado warning has been issued for southwestern Carroll County, west central Saline County and northeastern Lafayette County until 10:45 p.m.

UPDATE, 9:54 p.m. | Flights are departing early from Kansas City International Airport to avoid incoming storms.

UPDATE, 9:38 p.m. | More than 5,000 Evergy customers currently are without power.

Affected counties are north of the Kansas City metro. More than 450 customers in St. Joseph have reported outages.

UPDATE, 9: 36 p.m. | The Topeka Police Department has asked concert goers at the Country Stampede event to shelter in place as storms move through the area.

UPDATE, 9:34 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect until 10:30 p.m. for the following areas: Kansas City, Missouri; Kansas City, Kansas; and Leavenworth, Kansas.

UPDATE, 9:32 p.m. | 41 Action News Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak reported a shelf cloud at Kansas City International Airport that could produce winds between 50 and 70 miles per hour.

UPDATE, 9:28 p.m. | Standing water and flooded roadways have been reported in Buchanan County.

A Nixle report issued shortly before 9:30 p.m. stated that there are "several roads" with standing water and "flooding from field to field."

UPDATE, 9:19 p.m. | Baldwin City has reported tree limbs down on power lines.

UPDATE, 9:16 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Grundy County and west central Sullivan County. It's in effect until 9:30 p.m.

A thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted around 9:12 p.m. near Spickard or Trenton, according to the NWS.

UPDATE, 9:11 p.m. | 41 Action News photojournalist Giovanni Garcia spotted a shelf cloud in St. Joseph.



UPDATE, 9:09 p.m. | Douglas County also is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m.

UPDATE, 9: 04 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has now been issued for Clay County.

Other affected counties include:

Northwestern Leavenworth County

Atchison County

Buchanan County

Northern Clay County

Clinton County

Northwestern Ray County

Southwestern Caldwell County

Platte County

Southwestern DeKalb County

The warning is in effect until 10 p.m.

UPDATE: 8:58 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Kansas City area. It's in effect until 3 a.m.

41 Action News meteorologists Gary Lezak and Wes Peery provide updates as storms head toward the Kansas City area.

UPDATE, 8:19 p.m. | The threat of hail in the Kansas City metro has lessened as storm move closer to the area.

UPDATE, 8:08 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Manhattan, Wamego and Saint George, Kansas, until 8:30 p.m.

UPDATE, 8:04 p.m. | Ominous clouds have been spotted in St. Joseph as storms track closer to the Kansas City metro.

UPDATE, 7:58 p.m. | Severe thunderstorms have made their way to northwestern Missouri.

There currently are no tornado warnings, according to 41 Action News Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak.

UPDATE, 7:20 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued near the Kansas City metro.

The watch, which lasts until 8 p.m., covers central Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas, eastern Holt County in northwestern Missouri, south central Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri and Andrew County in northwestern Missouri.

A tornado watch also in effect until 10 p.m. for northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri.

UPDATE, 6:55 p.m. | The tornado watch north of the Kansas City area has been expanded farther east, according to 41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery.

EARLIER | Kansas City could be in for a stormy night.

A potent storm system is knocking on the region’s door, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Watch for several counties in far northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Additional watches could be possible for the Kansas City area later Thursday night.

41 Action News meteorologist West Peery says a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Kansas City metro area through Saturday morning, with three to five inches of rain possible in spots.

All forms of severe weather are possible Thursday night, with a timeline starting around 8 p.m. across Kansas City, with storms starting earlier the further north into Missouri.

