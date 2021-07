Its residents are yet to go to the polls, but already the Batley and Spen by-election must rank as one of the most dismal, dispiriting campaigns in British political history. Videos and media reports from the constituency show an atmosphere of thuggery, in which basic civility has broken down. Candidates on all sides have kept shamefully quiet about the fate of the young Batley schoolteacher who still remains in hiding with his family, months after receiving death threats from Islamists. A few miles away from Batley lies Birstall, the town where Jo Cox was murdered by a far-Right terrorist while attending a constituency surgery. Five years on, this poisonous election campaign makes a mockery of her famous axiom that we have “more in common than that which divides us”.