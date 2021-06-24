Cancel
Updated C. Diff Guidelines Recommend Fidaxomicin, Not Vancomycin, in Patients with Initial, Recurrent Infection

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanelists also recommended the use of bezlotoxumab as a co-intervention with standard of care antibiotics in patients with a recurrent C. diff infection within the past 6 months. New guidelines from the Infectious Diseases Society of America say patients with an initial Clostrioides difficile (C. diff) infection should receive fidaxomicin...

