Summer is now in full swing. The hot weather has arrived and so has the return of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. The summer collegiate wooden bat league gives college baseball players a chance to work on their games in a relaxed atmosphere. The eight-team league has been playing games since right after the Memorial Day holiday. The league will conclude its season by the middle of August. There is good baseball to be seen over the next eight weeks so here is an example of what we mean.