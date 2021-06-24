Cancel
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Closes Fourth Amendment Loophole That Let Cops Enter Homes Without Warrants

By Nick Sibilla
Forbes
Forbes
 18 days ago
In a decisive win for the Fourth Amendment, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused “to print a new permission slip for entering the home without a warrant.” Generally, law enforcement may only enter someone's home with a warrant. But one exception are so-called “exigent circumstances,” which permit warrantless entry for emergency situations, like preventing imminent injury or the destruction of evidence. The Supreme Court has previously upheld the “hot pursuit” of suspected felons as an exigent circumstance, but rejected expanding that exception for traffic offenses.

Congress & CourtsAPG of Wisconsin

Ink Blog: The Supreme Court & the Constitution in 2021

The U.S. Supreme Court recently concluded its 2020-21 term. The Court decided several major cases, with many of the more significant decisions released earlier this summer. Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. was one of the Court’s most anticipated First Amendment cases this year. It involved a high school cheerleader who was suspended from her cheer team for a profanity-laden social media post. By a vote of 8-1, the Court overturned the cheerleader’s suspension in Mahanoy. Although the Court interpreted the First Amendment to provide public schools with the power to regulate some off-campus student speech, the justices found that this cheerleader’s speech was protected. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the majority how a public school “has an interest in protecting a student’s unpopular expression, especially when the expression takes place off campus. America’s public schools are the nurseries of democracy. Our representative democracy only works if we protect the ‘marketplace of ideas.’”
Congress & CourtsJoplin Globe

George F. Will: A Supreme Court ruling protecting speech astonishes Schumer

WASHINGTON — Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is a Ferrari of rhetoric, accelerating lickety-split down the hyperbole highway when disappointed by the Supreme Court. So he called “jaw-dropping” the court’s recent 6-3 ruling striking down California’s law requiring charities operating there to report to the state’s attorney general the identities of major donors. California, which is supposed to keep these identities confidential, claims to have rectified the causes of its failures to do so.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court donor ruling is a defeat for Kamala Harris

Many media pundits will reflexively view the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down the California rule mandating that nonprofit groups disclose their top donors as a victory for conservatives such as Charles Koch. While the Koch-associated group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) served as the lead plaintiff to challenge the law, this 6-3 ruling by the justices should also be viewed as a loss for Vice President Harris.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Court’s Voting-Rights Decision Was Worse Than People Think

The Voting Rights Act regime as we knew it is gone, and it’s not coming back. Once thought of as the crown jewel of the Second Reconstruction, the VRA has lost its luster. For the past decade or so, the Supreme Court has systematically reduced the scope and reach of the law. The Court’s decision last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee is only the latest case, and certainly will not be the last, to interpret the act in a manner that will sideline it—permanently.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

The Surprising Future of Free Exercise of Religion at the Supreme Court | Opinion

This was an important year for religious liberty at the U.S. Supreme Court. But except for those watching the Court's decisions quite closely, what's new was easy to miss. The future of free exercise litigation looks quite different than the future many religious liberty advocates had hoped for a year ago. Still, it is a future full of promise for those who would support broad judicial protection for First Amendment religious liberty rights.
U.S. Politicsbiggerpockets.com

What Does the Supreme Court’s Eviction Moratorium Ruling Mean?

Matthew Myre is the founder of PurpleCup Digital, a web design and digital marketing agency. He’s also a former real estate agent and a freelance writer specializing in real estate economics, news, industry analysis, and more. Matthew has over ten years of experience in SEO, digital marketing, content marketing, web...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Conservative Justices Warn Kavanaugh and Barrett Lack 'Fortitude' | Opinion

For the first time in a generation, there are six conservative justices on the Supreme Court. In time, this sextet will incrementally push the Court to the right. Yet, three of them are already sounding an alarm. Twice this term, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch warned that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett lack backbone.
Congress & Courtsfinance-commerce.com

Supreme Court backs pipeline in case on land seizures

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for a pipeline to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, ruling that PennEast Pipeline Co., the project’s developer, may exercise the federal government’s power of eminent domain to condemn land owned by New Jersey. The vote was 5-4. Chief...

