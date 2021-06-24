Supreme Court Closes Fourth Amendment Loophole That Let Cops Enter Homes Without Warrants
In a decisive win for the Fourth Amendment, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused “to print a new permission slip for entering the home without a warrant.” Generally, law enforcement may only enter someone's home with a warrant. But one exception are so-called “exigent circumstances,” which permit warrantless entry for emergency situations, like preventing imminent injury or the destruction of evidence. The Supreme Court has previously upheld the “hot pursuit” of suspected felons as an exigent circumstance, but rejected expanding that exception for traffic offenses.www.forbes.com