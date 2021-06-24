Supreme Court Closes Fourth Amendment Loophole That Let Cops Enter Homes Without Warrants

The U.S. Supreme Court recently concluded its 2020-21 term. The Court decided several major cases, with many of the more significant decisions released earlier this summer. Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. was one of the Court’s most anticipated First Amendment cases this year. It involved a high school cheerleader who was suspended from her cheer team for a profanity-laden social media post. By a vote of 8-1, the Court overturned the cheerleader’s suspension in Mahanoy. Although the Court interpreted the First Amendment to provide public schools with the power to regulate some off-campus student speech, the justices found that this cheerleader’s speech was protected. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the majority how a public school “has an interest in protecting a student’s unpopular expression, especially when the expression takes place off campus. America’s public schools are the nurseries of democracy. Our representative democracy only works if we protect the ‘marketplace of ideas.’”