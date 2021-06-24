Hey GM Parking Lot Goons, Teslas Are American
Were you aware that many carmakers have separate parking lots for competitors cars, or separated for domestic or foreign cars? It’s true, we wrote about the practice in depth a few years back, even. Regardless of what you think of the practice, we got a fun little reminder that it still exists today, at least on GM’s lots. Whoever is policing GM’s domestic car lot should maybe brush up on which cars are from American companies and which aren’t. Just to clarify, Tesla is American.jalopnik.com