Hey GM Parking Lot Goons, Teslas Are American

It’s finally here, the last third of our electric car timeline, at least according to me, a man who has chosen to divide the nearly 200-year timeline of electric vehicles into three parts, mostly in a vain attempt to impress those people who kicked me out of various homes, parties, and minigolf courses over the years. This last era — the era we’re all in right now, as we speak, I’m calling the Tesla Era. Let’s look at it a bit, why not?