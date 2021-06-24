Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Where to Stream Your Favorite Movie Franchises From ‘Twilight’ to ‘Harry Potter’

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
KHQ Right Now
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the market for a nostalgic movie night binge? Most fan-favorite franchises are available to stream on the various platforms available with the simple click of a button. Whether space is your jam, superheroes are your thing, or supernatural stories are where it’s at, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up where you can find and stream several movie franchises ranging from Twilight and Harry Potter to Star Wars and Lord of the Rings.

www.khq.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
William Shatner
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Stephenie Meyer
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Leonard Nimoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Twilight#Iron Man S#Guardian Of The Galaxy#Marvel#Premier Access#Rings#Paramount#Wonder Woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Harry Potter Returns To Broadway, With A Facelift

The Boy Who Lived will return to Broadway after surviving the pandemic. But he’ll be sporting some new scars. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the two-part play that continues Potter’s story 19 years after the events of the books, will resume performances on November 16 at the Lyric Theatre. However, the creative team performed major surgery during the industry shutdown: Cursed Child will now be one extra-long play, rather than two separate performances.
MoviesSan Diego weekly Reader

Spotting realism failures in Harry Potter

One thing that has always bothered me is, why do fictional hipsters always seem to have it so easy? You see some hipsters on TV and movies, and they somehow get away with working minimally but still living in cool apartments, driving cool cars, doing cool expensive things and generally not worrying about such trivial problems as purchasing health insurance or paying off student loans on barista wages. Isn’t it about time we saw more authentic portrayals of hipsters in the media?
MoviesBirmingham Star

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' returns

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Harry Potter fans have a reason to rejoice as the much-awaited 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' drama has been slated to return to Broadway this year, after a year-long wait following the COVID-19 shutdown and the controversial year for author and producer J.K. Rowling.
MoviesComicBook

Harry Potter Movies Leaving HBO Max Once Again

The end of a month is now officially upon us, which means a rotating array of movies and television shows are about to leave certain streaming services. That is especially the case for HBO Max, which is saying goodbye (for now) to a number of titles ahead of the beginning of July. For fans of a certain wizarding world, that might be disappointing news, as all eight Harry Potter films are soon set to leave the streamer today, Wednesday, June 30th. This comes after the films were reuploaded to the streamer at the beginning of this month. So if you want to check out 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, and 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, you only have a limited amount of time to do so.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Imagining What The Harry Potter Franchise Could Have Looked Like If It Adopted Marvel's Movie/TV Model

In the matter of a decade, Marvel movies have redefined how fans see their favorite characters come to the big screen and on their televisions. After interconnecting 23 movies into an incredible saga that saw the Avengers coming together from all corners of the galaxy (and segments of time) and saving the universe for Endgame. And now, the franchise has moved to a model that has fans enjoying series in between their event films such as WandaVision and Loki. And it had us thinking. What if the Harry Potter movies had adopted the same model as the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Moviesabilenetx.gov

Harry Potter Craft & Movie: "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"

Join your Main Library for a summer of Harry Potter fun during the Summer Reading Club. Each week we’ll be watching an installment of the series, making a craft to go along with the featured film, and having fun with this popular movie franchise. At this session we’ll be watching 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” In this installment, Harry Potter finds himself competing in a hazardous tournament between rival schools of magic, but he is distracted by recurring nightmares. This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of fantasy violence and frightening images, and has a run time of 2 hours and 37 minutes. Feel free to bring in your own snacks and drinks, and be sure to come out and have some Harry Potter fun with us every week!
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Selection of Jokes about Hollywood

Today's selection of jokes is all about Hollywood, including an intern's terrible internship, a new classical movie, a casting agent finding a new star, and a production manager at breakfast. THE INTERN. An intern did not enjoy his internship in Hollywood. First, the production crew made him follow Leonardo DiCaprio...
MoviesPosted by
HelloGiggles

Let This 'Harry Potter' Quiz Sort You Into Your Hogwarts House

There comes a time when every Harry Potter fan wonders "what is my Hogwarts house?" Okay, we're downplaying it: True Potterheads have strong opinions on which Hogwarts house the sorting hat would place them in, and they're typically as adamant about the results as Lavender Brown was about making Ron Weasley fall in love with her in The Half-Blood Prince. We're talking heated debates on whether or not you'd be rocking yellow, red, green, or blue on your Hogwarts robes.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How and where to see the complete Harry Potter saga

Harry Potter It is one of the most prominent film sagas of the last decades, which is why it has a large number of fans. Adaptations of JK Rowling’s books were available on the Netflix streaming service until a few months ago, but they were pulled and caused annoyance among the fandom. Now they have a new place where they can see all the movies. Sight!
MoviesObserver

From ‘Black Widow’ to ‘CODA’, the Summer Streaming Movie Schedule Is Stacked

As we reach the midpoint of 2021, it’s reassuring to see big films like A Quiet Place Part II and F9 supercharge a box office in dire need of life support. The logjam of blockbusters jockeying for position the remainder of the year will continue to expedite the film industry’s recovery. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that theatrical revenue year-to-date is still 45% behind the same stretch last year. Sadly, Hollywood is still feeling the after effects of the pandemic here in the United States.
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

Richard Donner dies: Before helming blockbuster movies, he directed famous TV shows from Gilligan's Island to The Twilight Zone

The 91-year-old Donner was best known for directing The Omen, The Goonies, the Lethal Weapon franchise and Superman. But before moving to the big screen, Donner got his start directing for network television. Donner's TV credits include The Twilight Zone, Kojak, Perry Mason, The Wild Wild West, The F.B.I., Gilligan's Island, The Rifleman, Route 66 and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. "Director Richard Donner died Monday at the age of 91," says Matthew Dessem. "His feature films include The Omen, Superman, The Goonies, and the Lethal Weapon franchise, which have several things in common, despite spanning multiple genres: They were all blockbusters, they were all hugely influential, and you’ve probably already seen them all many, many times. There’s one more thing, too: They’re a relatively small part of Donner’s filmography. Donner learned his trade in network television, and whether you count by runtime, number of episodes, or number of shows, he directed more TV in the first five years of his career than in 45 years of making feature films. The approach he learned there stuck with him long after he jumped to theatrical releases, too: As late as 2006, he described himself in an Archive of American Television interview as someone who was 'pretty good at meeting a schedule and a budget' like a TV director-for-hire, not an auteur. If you want to watch Donner’s early work and see him trying things out, though, it’s surprisingly difficult to do. With only a few exceptions—his episodes of enormously successful shows with long syndicated afterlives like The Twilight Zone or Perry Mason—virtually none of it is legally available to stream. That’s a shame, because even Donner’s earliest work has great performances and visually striking shots, like the shot of Harry Dean Stanton goofing around with a noose in his episode of Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre, which was only his second time directing TV." Dessem offers "a guide to the first five years of Donner’s TV career—which doubles as a guide to a decent slice of early 1960s TV, because he was so prolific—complete with information about how or where you can watch his work. As you’ll see, the networks are doing a pretty terrible job of keeping their own history available to the public, despite the fact that they now run streaming services." ALSO: William Shatner recalls Donner directing his classic “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” episode of The Twilight Zone.
Moviesnny360.com

Harry Potter exhibit will debut in Philadelphia

Harry Potter, as they say in showbiz, has got legs. Next year is the 25th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the seven-book phenomenon, a coming-of-sage franchise which is now estimated to be worth in excess of $25 billion. More than 500 million copies of the J.K. Rowlingnovels have been sold, eight movies have been made, a theme park has been built, and stage plays have been mounted.
Musica2so.com

Music from Harry Potter

Unleash your inner wizard with this concert of Hogwarts hits for the whole family! Enjoy familiar themes from one of film’s best-loved franchises as the music of John Williams & Co. transports us through Platform 9 3/4 and beyond. A classic on the A2SO calendar, our Harry Potter concert remains a family favorite and concert tradition year after year — don’t miss this performance from the incredible acoustic of Hill Auditorium!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Of Course, There Are Tons Of Harry Potter Tattoos, But I'm Surprised By Some Of The Other Movies That Have Inspired The Most Ink

Raise your hand if you ever watched a movie that made you want to pay someone hundreds of dollars to jab you with a needle thousands of times, imprinting a symbol of that film on your skin forever. I should see so many hands in the air right now - myself included - because there are hundreds of thousands of people walking around with some pretty cool movie-related ink on them. While you have probably seen a ton of Harry Potter tattoos, whether it be the Deathly Hallows symbol, “Always” or even a 2-for-1 combo of the two, the Wizarding World isn’t the only thing making it onto fans’ skin, and it actually doesn’t even make the number one spot!

Comments / 0

Community Policy