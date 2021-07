Jay-Z sold the majority interest in his streaming platform Tidal in April to the financial services company Square for $350 million. Square is owned by Jay-Z’s friend and business partner Jack Dorsey, who also is the co-founder and CEO of Twitter. The two moguls stopped by Twitter Spaces on Monday, June 28, 2021, where they discussed their friendship and business dealings. During the enlightening talk, it became clear that their energies had to match before any partnerships emerged and that their shared interest was in growing businesses.