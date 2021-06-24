Cancel
Books & Literature

Check It Out! Book reviews from Ruth Enlow Library

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 18 days ago

OAKLAND — The staff of the Ruth Enlow Library, Garrett County’s public library system, offers reviews each month of books that are currently available for lending. Inspired by real-life events, this is the story of an unlikely friendship between two 19-year-old ladies in Krakow, Poland, in 1942. Sadie is forced to live in an underground sewer network with her family after escaping a German raid, depending on a sewer worker who has made it his mission to rescue Jewish families. Ella is a young Polish woman unhappily living with her stepmother, who keeps in the Nazis’ good graces by entertaining the German officers. Because of this, she has lost all of her friends and is looked down upon in her town. When these two ladies have a chance meeting at a sewer grate, an immediate kinship forms. This is the story of how friendship and love can endure regardless of differences in social class, religion and circumstance. It is another beautiful yet heart-wrenching story by Pam Jenoff, author of “The Orphan’s Tale” and “The Lost Girls of Paris.”

