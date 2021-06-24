Utah County adopts social media policy for officials, employees following records appeal

ADOPTION NOTICE, STATE OF ILLINOIS, COUNTY OF COOK, SS - In the Circuit Court of Cook County, County Division, In The Matter of the Petition for the adoption of Alina Aniyah Bailey, a Minor, Adoption No. 2021 COAD 352 Notice is hereby given to you, Unknown Father and all whom It may concern, that a Petition was filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, for the adoption of the above mentioned minor, and unless you file your answer to the petition in said suit or otherwise file your appearance therein in the said Circuit Court of Cook County, Room 1202, Richard J. Daley Center, 50 W. Washington Street, in the City of Chicago, IL on or before August 12, 2021, a default may be entered against you at any time after that day and a judgment entered in accordance with prayer of said Petition. E-filing is now mandatory for documents in civil cases with limited exemptions. To e-file, you must first create an account with an e-filing service provider. Visit https://efile.illinois courts.gov/service-providers.htm to learn more and to select a service provider. If you need additional help or have trouble e-filing visit http://www.illinoiscourts.gov/ FAQ/gethelp.asp. Iris Y. Martinez, Clerk. Shelley B. Ballard (60447), Attorney for Petitioners, 180 N. La Salle St., Ste. 3700, Chicago, IL 60601 Published in Daily Herald July 12, 19, 26, 2021 (4566779) , posted 07/12/2021.