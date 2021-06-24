Cancel
Utah County, UT

Utah County adopts social media policy for officials, employees following records appeal

By Connor Richards Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Utah County adopted a social media policy on Wednesday outlining communication and records retention guidelines after the State Records Committee admonished the county for not following best records management practices. The Utah County Social Media Management Policy, which the Utah County Commission approved unanimously without discussion, applies to “all posts,...

