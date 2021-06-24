Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Gov. Kelly commutes 5, pardons 3 convicted of crimes in Kansas

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has granted three pardons and five commutations to individuals convicted of crimes in Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly says she has commuted the sentences of five inmates and granted pardons to three, all of which show strong signs of rehabilitation and the ability to safely re-enter society. She said the decision to grant the commutations and pardons was made after independent reviews by the Prison Review Board, Department of Administration and her legal team.

www.wibw.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Kelly, KS
City
Topeka, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dinah Sykes
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Pardons#Commutation#Wibw#The Prison Review Board#Kansans#Democratic#Ii#The Kansas Reflector#Le Construction Inc#U S Citizenship#The Prisoner Review Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 2

Community Policy