Gov. Kelly commutes 5, pardons 3 convicted of crimes in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has granted three pardons and five commutations to individuals convicted of crimes in Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly says she has commuted the sentences of five inmates and granted pardons to three, all of which show strong signs of rehabilitation and the ability to safely re-enter society. She said the decision to grant the commutations and pardons was made after independent reviews by the Prison Review Board, Department of Administration and her legal team.