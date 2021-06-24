Cancel
Topeka, KS

Colyer joins Schmidt in signing 1776 pledge denouncing Critical Race Theory

By Melissa Brunner, Marissa Ventrelli
WIBW
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Governor and current gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jeff Colyer is launching a campaign against Kansas schools teaching Critical Race Theory. Colyer was in Wichita on Thursday to sign the 1776 Pledge, a legislative pledge to oppose the controversial theory in Kansas schools. Critical Race Theory is an academic concept that was developed in the 1970s. It teaches that racism is a social construct and is something that is embedded into American society.

www.wibw.com
