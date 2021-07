Walter van Beirendonck is an original, and for Spring/Summer 2022‘s collection “Neon Shadow” that’s exactly the attitude the Antwerp Six member wants us to feel. In a cryptic message acting as the collection’s show notes, WvB discusses subcultures and how they are “over.” The note reads: “Heard someone say the other day that subcultures are over. Kids don’t have enough time or patience to hang around for something to actually stick, they said. Not enough time to stay mad at one thing or bored long enough. TO REVOLT. No more exciting new music (sub?!)genres either. I would like for them to come rock out with their P-COCK out. BALL(S) OUT! Meet us at a NEON SHADOW gig… Where P-COCKS, DREAMERS, HEROES and PUNKS UNITE. We stubbornly resist the blandness of sleeping masses. We sit with magical monsters. Dance with grotesque gnomes. We pluck miracles out of each bead of our sweat before they evaporate into grey skies. WHO WANTS TO BE INOFFENSIVE? Feel it all. The Pleasure. The Pain. We fluff and bulk and tie up & down. Our coats our caps our corsets. Celebrating our freedom. Like Les Incroyables. We DIY. Proudly pin wondrous things to our beautiful skin. WE GO FULL FRONTAL whenever we can we cover ourselves with stars, when censored. (But they know it’s still there, right? RIGHT????) We stop running from our shadows. We need to know NOW. Do we fall apart or DO WE DREAM UNDER THE SAME SKY?”