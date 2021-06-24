Lyon County Commission approves zero-dollar resolution to become Rural Opportunity Zone participating county
Lyon County has added a new “arrow” to its quiver for growing the local community. During their regular action meeting Thursday, county commissioners approved a zero dollar resolution establishing the county as a Rural Opportunity Zone participating county. Counties with this designation from the Kansas Department of Commerce are able to offer several financial incentives for new residents, including student loan repayment assistance and 100-percent state income tax credits for a five-year period.kvoe.com
