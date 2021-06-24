Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ukrainian member of FIN7 cybercrime gang sentenced in United States

By Raphael Satter
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Ukrainian hacker was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a notorious cybercrime group that stole millions of credit and debit card details from across the United States, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Andrii Kolpakov, 33, was also ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit computer hacking, the department said in a press release.

Kolpakov’s lawyer, Vadim Glozman, said his client was disappointed with the sentence but respected the judge’s decision.

He said Kolpakov - who has already spent three years in custody after being nabbed by police in Spain in 2018 - planned to return to Ukraine after serving out the remainder of his sentence.

Kolpakov was sentenced in the Western District of Washington. Glozman said that his client was currently in custody in Washington state.

Kolpakov’s gang - dubbed “FIN7” - is among the most prolific cybercriminal enterprises in existence. A memo drawn up by U.S. prosecutors said that “no hacking group epitomizes the industrialization of cybercrime better,” alleging that the gang had over 70 people organized into discrete departments and teams, including a unit devoted to crafting malicious software and another unit compose of hackers who exploited victims’ machines.

For cover, FIN7 masqueraded as cybersecurity company called “Combi Security” which claimed to be involved in penetration testing.

Prosecutors say Kolpakov worked for FIN7 from at least April 2016 until his arrest in June 2018 and rose to become a mid-level manager, directing “a small team of hackers” tasked with breaching victims’ computer systems and training new recruits to use FIN7’s malicious tools.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Hacker#Cybercrime#Ukrainian#The Department Of Justice#Combi Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Related
Calexico, CAkyma.com

Paisa gang member caught entering the U.S. illegally

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted gang member last Thursday morning. U.S. Border Patrol agents found the man illegally entering the U.S. through the Calexico Port of Entry. Record checks revealed 35-year-old Juan Melgarejo-Herrera, a Mexican national member of the Paisa prison gang with an extensive criminal and immigration history.
Public Safetygoldrushcam.com

Woman Sentenced to 198 Months in Prison for Teaching and Distributing Information About Weapons of Mass Destruction

June 16, 2021 - A New York woman was sentenced today to 198 months, about 16 and a half years, in prison for her role in planning a terrorist attack in the United States. Noelle Velentzas, 33, of Queens, was convicted of teaching or distributing information pertaining to the making and use of an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Feds Charge Reputed Jersey City Gang Member With Gunning Down Rival

Federal authorities have charged a reputed gang member from Jersey City with murder in the shooting death of a rival during a running feud between allied crews. Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael A. Honig announced Tuesday that her office has taken over the prosecution of Phillip Wiggins Jr. of Newark for the March 31, 2020 slaying of Damone “Munch” Smith.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Florencia 13 Gang Member Sentenced to 160 Months in Federal Prison

Spokane – Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Aleandro Leon, age 24, of Pasco, Washington, was sentenced on June 30, 2021, after having pleaded guilty to: being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1), 924(a)(2); Conspiracy to Provide Prohibited Objects to an Inmate in Prison in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1791(a)(1), (a)(2), (b)(1), (b)(2) (b)(3), (b)4, and (c), all in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371; and Inmate in Possession of a Prohibited Object, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1791(a)(2), (b)(1)(c). Chief United States District Judge Stanley Bastian sentenced Leon to a 160-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from prison.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

U.S. Is Sending FBI and Homeland Security Officials to Haiti Following Assassination

Following the Wednesday assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the U.S. is sending senior federal law enforcement officials to the island nation, which has requested American troops to help maintain order. Senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security and FBI will leave for Haiti’s capital city Port Au Prince “as soon as possible,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a Friday briefing.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Haiti announces arrest of leading suspect in president’s killing as FBI, Homeland Security officials arrive to discuss U.S. assistance

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities said Sunday they have arrested a Haitian man suspected of playing a leading role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, allegedly recruiting some of the assailants by telling them they would be the man’s bodyguards. The announcement came as senior FBI and Department of Homeland...
Public Safetybuzzfeednews.com

An Alleged Capitol Rioter Came Disguised As A Journalist, Prosecutors Say

WASHINGTON — A California man arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection showed up disguised as a member of the press, prosecutors alleged in newly unsealed charging papers. Matthew Purse of Irvine, California, was arrested on Friday. An FBI affidavit included photographs and still images from videos that appear...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Convicted of Conspiracy to Import and Distribute Fentanyl

A federal jury convicted a Rhode Island man today for conspiring to import and distribute fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, continuing criminal enterprise, money laundering conspiracy, and multiple obstruction offenses. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Steven Barros Pinto, 40, of Pawtucket, conspired to import kilogram-quantities of fentanyl...
Public SafetyColumbian

Ukrainian man sentenced to 7 years in Burgerville hacking

A Ukrainian citizen has been ordered to spend seven years in federal prison for his role in hacking into financial transactions at Burgerville and other U.S. businesses. Andrii Kolpakov, 33, was a member of a criminal hacking group known as FIN7, according to a news release from the Office of the U.S. District Attorney for Western Washington.
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Prosecutors seek 35-year sentence for gang member in killing

Federal prosecutors in Maryland are seeking a 35-year prison sentence for a gang member who pleaded guilty to participating in the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and cut more than 100 times before his body was set on fire. A judge is scheduled to sentence Kevin Alexis...
New Bern, NCgreensboro.com

Russian national living in US gets 5 years in bribery case

NEW BERN — A Russian national living in North Carolina who had been accused by authorities of involvement in a $150 million kickback scheme while working for a Russian military contractor was handed a five-year prison sentence Friday after his earlier guilty plea on unrelated bribery and visa fraud charges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy