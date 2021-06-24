Cancel
Politics

Morning mail: Dutton claims malice, Miami building collapses, space music

The Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. Peter Dutton has accused refugee activist Shane Bazzi of showing malice in the minister’s defamation suit, citing a tweet labelling him a “cunt” and a “fucken scumbag”. Bazzi denies that he defamed Dutton and is using the defences of fair comment and honest opinion, invoking Dutton’s statement that he didn’t know the “she said, he said” details of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins’s allegation of rape. In his reply Dutton argues that Bazzi cannot rely on honest opinion because his “rape apologist” tweet was “actuated by actual malice”.

