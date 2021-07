The number of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin is starting to edge up again. The state Department of Health Services reports 114 positive tests on Thursday–raising the seven-day average to 78 a day. The positive rate remains below one-percent. The state added another twelve deaths to the toll–including one each in Outagamie and Fond du Lac counties. The total now stands at 7,273. Brown County had four new cases yesterday–while Outagamie County had one.