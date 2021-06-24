Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after the release of David DeCastro
The news on Thursday afternoon took a many Steelers' fans by surprise when the team released former All-Pro guard David DeCastro. While the exact details and reasons of DeCastro's release are not done at this time, exactly how it affects the salary cap can be calculated. DeCastro carries a $5,547,500 dead-money hit with him being in the last year of his contract. But since DeCastro was the fourth-highest salary cap number the Steelers had for 2021 at the time of his release, the savings will still be significant. DeCastro's $8.75 million base salary for 2021 is no longer on the books and does not count towards the Steelers' salary cap.