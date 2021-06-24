2 teens arrested and charged with stealing car with 2-year-old girl inside

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after police said they stole a vehicle at a gas station in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, with a 2-year-old girl inside. Montgomery County police said a woman was vacuuming her car in a gas station parking lot on the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue on the morning of June 16. When she got out of her car to put money into the air pump machine, police said, one of the suspects got into her car and fled out of the parking lot. The woman’s infant daughter was in the back seat, police said in a news release Thursday.