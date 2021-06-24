Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

2 teens arrested and charged with stealing car with 2-year-old girl inside

By Julie Gallagher
WTOP
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo 15-year-old boys have been arrested after police said they stole a vehicle at a gas station in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, with a 2-year-old girl inside. Montgomery County police said a woman was vacuuming her car in a gas station parking lot on the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue on the morning of June 16. When she got out of her car to put money into the air pump machine, police said, one of the suspects got into her car and fled out of the parking lot. The woman’s infant daughter was in the back seat, police said in a news release Thursday.

wtop.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Georgia Avenue#Car Theft#Veterans Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Democrats to flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

With Republican-backed voting bills moving rapidly through a special session of the state Legislature, Texas Democrats are planning to make a break for it — again. At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives are expected to bolt from Austin on Monday in an effort to block the measures from advancing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. The unusual move, akin to what Democrats did in 2003, would paralyze the chamber, stopping business until the lawmakers return to town or the session ends.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21,...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 1

Community Policy