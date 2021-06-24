Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

“A maze-like experience”: Pick-your-own sunflower field opens in Virginia Beach

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 18 days ago
Six-month-old Lydia Pollock examines a sunflower with her grandmother, Mary Pollock, at Goldpetal Farms' sunflower field on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Virginia Beach, Va. Kaitlin McKeown/Virginia Media

Collin Pyle and his little sister, Emma, emerged smiling from a long, tall row of sunflower plants Thursday morning. They each held a silver bucket with a bundle of sturdy green stems topped with heavy blooms.

“My favorite part was getting lost,” said Emma, 8.

“I really liked wandering and looking for bugs,” 10-year-old Collin said.

The siblings, with their mom, Laura, were the first family to venture into Goldpetal Farms’ sunflower fields this season. The cut-your-own, 6-acre farm opened Thursday morning at 2655 Seaboard Road. It will remain open for about three weeks, weather permitting.

Last year, the sunflower field was only open for 11 days in the fall because the spring was too wet, said Kim Nelson, spokesperson for Goldpetal Farms. But this year, the weather has been cooperating, and the seeds planted in April are growing steadily into plants nearly 6-foot tall.

“We got rain when we needed rain and sun when we needed sun,” Nelson said.

The young plants will grow taller as they compete for sunlight. Next week will be peak bloom time with more sunflowers showing on top.

“You’ll see a lot more yellow,” Nelson said.

The fields are filled with more than five varieties of sunflowers, ranging from pale yellow to deep red.

Goldpetal Farms operates a sunflower maze in southern Maryland, but in Virginia Beach, the field is made up of a series of hedgerows with staggered plantings at one end for different bloom times.

Deep in each row, sunflowers peek out of the green foliage with eye-catching spiral patterns in the center of each one.

“It does have a maze-like experience as you’re immersed in these towering sunflowers making a wall around you,” Nelson said.

A limited supply of cutting shears and buckets are available, but customers are encouraged to bring their own, along with a sturdy container of water to transport the blooms. It costs $25 for 10 stems.

The staff will remove the leaves because they drain energy from the flowers and wrap the stems in a wet paper towel. Sunflowers will last about a week in water refreshed daily.

Nathaniel Bicomong of Virginia Beach carefully cut several different sized flowers in the first row he entered Thursday morning. He planned to display them in a vase at home.

“It gives me happiness,” he said.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

