Bad news for anyone who had their money riding on something exceedingly grim happening this morning during a billionaire’s self-aggrandizing livestream hosted by Stephen Colbert: Famous British virgin Richard Branson is now a space-billionaire, meaning it’ll be harder than ever to get him to pay taxes. This morning, Branson successfully took a trip on his Virgin Galactic rocket-plane Unity (along with some other people who aren’t famous, or at least who aren’t billionaires) up into space and then back down to the Earth. The AP explains that this makes Branson the first person to “blast off” in his own spaceship, with Jeff Bezos—who also doesn’t pay enough taxes!—set to make his own ego-powered trip outside of the comforting embrace of our mother Gaia later this month.