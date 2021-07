WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue senior Trevion Williams has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will return to the Boilermakers for the 2021-22 season. “I would like to thank the organizations that gave me the time to work out for them and to go through this process with them the last couple of weeks,” Williams said. “The feedback and instruction that I received will be very beneficial as I continue to improve as a basketball player. I am excited to return to Purdue for my senior season, to earn my degree and help this program in any way possible.”