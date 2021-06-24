Hill's Pet Nutrition opens Small Paws Innovation Center to study and meet the needs of small dog breeds

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTopeka-based Hill's Pet Nutrition celebrated an expansion this week that will allow the company to study and meet the specific needs of small dogs and pets. Hill's and Colgate-Palmolive executives, Gov. Laura Kelly, and other local and state leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon at Hill's global headquarters in North Topeka to observe the grand opening of the company's new Small Paws Innovation Center.

