Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds vs. Braves, Game 1 - News, Lineups, Pitching Matchups

By Brandon Kraeling
Red Reporter
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reds come off a much-needed off day to return home to face the team that knocked them out of the 2020 playoffs. The Braves are really in the same boat as the Reds are, in that they’re still lurking around .500 in need of a big push to put themselves into a playoff spot.

www.redreporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Jesse Chavez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Radio#Lineups#Dl#Game Reds#Bally Sports Ohio#Wlw Lineups Reds#Gabp#Era#K Bb#Bullpen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Reds vs. Phillies - News, Lineups, Pitching Matchups

Coming off a series split with the Atlanta Braves, the Reds will take on the Philadelphia Phillies tonight in a makeup game from a rain out back on June 2. Hopefully the Reds can get the bats going again after yesterday’s shutout, especially since a series with the San Diego Padres looms in the very near future.
MLBRed Reporter

Reds vs. Padres, Game 3: News, Lineups, Pitching Matchups

The Reds lost another close, albeit shortened, game against the San Diego Padres last night. That makes the Reds 0-6 against San Diego this season and a lot of those have been close. Luis Castillo takes the bump to prevent that record from dropping to 0-7. News. Michael Lorenzen was...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant Return to Lineup Vs. Reds

Rizzo, Bryant return to starting lineup vs. Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After missing time in Milwaukee this week due to injury, Kris Bryant (side) and Anthony Rizzo (back) are back in the Cubs' starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Reds. Bryant is batting fifth and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds vs. Padres: Pitching preview, prediction, and more

The Cincinnati Reds look to cool off a red-hot San Diego Padres squad. Payback comes in the form of many fashions; however, as the Padres make their annual visit to the Queen City, the only retribution the Cincinnati Reds (39-38) should be seeking are victories. Less than two weeks ago, San Diego swept a four-game set from the Reds, who were riding a six-game winning streak, at Petco Park. Since that series, the Redlegs have been stuck in neutral.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Phillies OF Bryce Harper (calf) back in lineup vs. Reds

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper was back in the starting lineup for Monday's road game against the Cincinnati Reds. Harper sat out Sunday's 4-2 victory over the New York Mets due to left calf soreness. He was hit in the calf by a pitch from New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom one day earlier.
NBAwxbc1043.com

Sports: Bucks Win Game Three; Braves Beat Reds; PGA; NASCAR

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks own a two-games-to-one lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals following a comeback win in Atlanta. The Bucks have regained home-court advantage by taking Game 3, 113-102 over the Hawks. Khris Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter.
MLBABC7 Chicago

Cubs take 6-game skid into matchup with Reds

LINE: Reds -159, Cubs +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last six games. The Reds are 19-12 against NL Central opponents. Cincinnati has hit 106 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Jesse Winker leads them with 19, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.
MLBJournal-News

Two Reds voted into starting lineup for All-Star Game

Winker, Castellanos first outfielders to start for Reds in All-Star Game since Ken Griffey Jr. Cincinnati Reds outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker will start in the All-Star Game for the National League. The starters were announced Thursday night, while the rest of the rosters will be announced Sunday. The...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds at Brewers, Game One - News, Lineups, Pitching Matchup

As we mentioned here, this is probably the biggest July series in over a decade for the Cincinnati Reds. A good series means that the Reds are knocking on the door for the NL Central and poised to add talent as they approach the trade deadline. A bad series? The Brewers could put themselves in the driver’s seat and give the Reds a lot to think about.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Eugenio Suarez's homer in 9th lifts Reds past Brewers

Eugenio Suarez opened the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer off Josh Hader as the visiting Cincinnati Reds survived blowing a late lead and edged the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Saturday night in a game that featured three ejections. Suarez gave the Reds a 4-3 lead when he opened the ninth...
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins vs Braves Independence Day game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to end their final homestand before the All-Star break on a good note when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins Sunday at Truist Park. Atlanta took the opener 1-0 but fell Saturday 3-2. They enter play Sunday four games behind the New York Mets for the division lead. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Miami will counter with right hander Zach Thompson.
MLBRed Reporter

Reds at Royals, Game Three - News, Lineups, Pitching Matchup

The Cincinnati Reds can win a road series in an AL ballpark today, though, two things that have been few and far between for years. Perk back up, Reds fans. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET. News. Hey, remember that one time the Reds won a game in...
MLBSportsGrid

Reds Release Tuesday Lineup vs. Royals

The Cincinnati Reds have released their lineup for Tuesday, and Jonathan India is back at second base and batting leadoff while Jesse Winker has been dropped in favor of Aristides Aquino in left field. India was a late scratch on Monday due to ankle soreness. In his first year in the big leagues, India has a .265/.382/.399 slash line with six home runs and 32 at-bats.
MLBchatsports.com

Updates: Cincinnati Reds enter rain delay with 3-2 lead against Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY – Sonny Gray struck out the side in the seventh inning in the 17 pitches Wednesday and it didn't come a moment too soon. As Gray walked off the mound, the Kauffman Stadium grounds crew began unrolling the tarp. The Cincinnati Reds scored three runs in the top of the seventh and hold a 3-2 lead against the Kansas City Royals.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Wade Miley, Reds shut out Brewers

Wade Miley pitched eight-plus effective innings and slumping Jesse Winker delivered a clutch RBI double and made a key defensive play as the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Friday night. Miley (7-4) won his third straight decision and held the opposition scoreless for the fourth time this...
MLBchatsports.com

Arcia, Lucroy rejoin Braves lineup vs Miami

The Braves roll out a relatively normal lineup for the Saturday afternoon game against Miami at 4:10 PM. Orlando Arcia rejoins the lineup in the fifth spot, batting behind Austin Riley. Arcia has had a good few games in Atlanta since being called up from Gwinnett, where he resided since being traded to Atlanta from Milwaukee. Guillermo Heredia, of the floppy pirate swords gets the nod in the other spot of what has become outfielder roulette this season. The recently called-up Jonathan Lucroy gets the game behind the plate in place of the new regular catcher Kevan Smith. Catcher has been a strong spot for the Atlanta franchise in recent years, but this season the position has turned into a pretty rough platoon after underperformance and injury to Travis d’Arnaud and struggles from the young William Contreras.
MLBDayton Daily News

McCoy: Reds take third straight from Brewers, move closer in NL Central

Which is the best team in the National League Central as MLB takes its four-day All-Star break?. The standings say it is the Milwaukee Brewers, occupant of first place with a 53-39 record and a four-game lead. Recent results, though, say otherwise. Recent results point in the direction of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy