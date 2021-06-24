Earth has given birth to a healthy, happy fifth ocean
Readers of a certain age may recall 2006 with a degree of bittersweet loss—it was, after all, the year Pluto officially ceased being a planet according to the International Astronomical Union, permanently shrinking our solar system family to eight and giving grade school textbook publishers across the world a massive headache. Many even still scoff at the distant rock’s new “dwarf planet” classification, which is kind of understandable, since they drummed that “My Very Educated Mother” shit into our heads for multiple years’ worth of general science classes.www.avclub.com