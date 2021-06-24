Cancel
Astronomy

Earth has given birth to a healthy, happy fifth ocean

By Andrew Paul
A.V. Club
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReaders of a certain age may recall 2006 with a degree of bittersweet loss—it was, after all, the year Pluto officially ceased being a planet according to the International Astronomical Union, permanently shrinking our solar system family to eight and giving grade school textbook publishers across the world a massive headache. Many even still scoff at the distant rock’s new “dwarf planet” classification, which is kind of understandable, since they drummed that “My Very Educated Mother” shit into our heads for multiple years’ worth of general science classes.

