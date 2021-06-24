Pacers bring back Rick Carlisle as head coach

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Pacers on Thursday named Rick Carlisle as their head coach for a second time. Carlisle, 61, will sign a four-year, $29 million contract, per ESPN. "Rick is a proven winner with a championship and will be a Hall of Fame coach," said Kevin Pritchard, Pacers president of basketball operations. "He has demonstrated throughout his career an ability to build something with sustainable success. He has great respect for our franchise and our fans from his previous times here. We are very happy to welcome him back to Indiana."

