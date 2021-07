The role of the Service Provider’s telecommunications network has never been more critical than it has been since the turn of the decade. During this unprecedented time, the world has seen a total transformation in the way people go about their daily lives. Remote teleworking has become a default for many employees, school children are having lessons online and even governments have begun to legislate virtually between nations. In parallel, the availability of high-end devices like 8k connected televisions, latest 5G mobile devices are enhancing the overall end-user experience. Consequently, demand for bandwidth fueled by video consumption is really at an all-time high.