Purpose and HANetf team up to launch clean energy ETF with carbon offsetting

By Simon Smith, CFA
etfstrategy.com
 18 days ago

Purpose Investments and HANetf have teamed up to launch Europe’s first ETF to incorporate carbon offsetting. Set to make its debut on the LSE in days, the HANetf S&P Global Clean Energy Select HANzero UCITS ETF will provide investors with exposure to the S&P Global Clean Energy Select Index while offsetting an amount of carbon equivalent to the aggregate emissions of the companies in the index prorated to the value of the investment.

www.etfstrategy.com
