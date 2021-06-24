Jonathan Schoop tied for MLB lead in 2 statistical categories in June

The Detroit Tigers completed the short two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park yesterday, thanks in large part to the efforts of 1B Jonathan Schoop. With a double, a solo home run, a stolen base, and three RBI, Schoop helped the Tigers to their third straight victory – and in doing so, he’s tied for the lead in all of Major League Baseball in the month of June in home runs with Jose Altuve and Kyle Schwarber (10) and RBIs with Schwarber (22). In fact, it’s the most home runs hit by a Tigers player in the month of June since J.D. Martinez accomplished the feat in 2015.