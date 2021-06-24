Georgia DOT suspends lane closures during Fourth of July weekend
In an effort to ease travel through and within our state during the Fourth of July weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will suspend construction-related closures on interstate highways starting Friday, July 2. Additionally, Georgia DOT will limit lane closures on state routes that directly serve major tourist and recreation centers. The holiday schedule will be in place from noon Friday, July 2 through 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.www.wrganews.com