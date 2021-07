Microsoft has just released the first Windows 11 build to Insiders in the Dev channel, and it includes a megaton of new features. But what you can see in the build alone isn’t everything. Microsoft has also announced that it’s making it easier for developers to make faster apps for Windows 11 on ARM. Microsoft calls it ARM64EC, and EC stands for “Emulation Compatible”. It’s a way for developers to more easily port their x64 apps to ARM without having to recompile the whole app. To go along with it, there’s a new 64-bit version of Office for Windows 11 on ARM.