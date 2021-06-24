Cancel
Portsmouth, NH

Letter: Founders intentionally did not include filibuster in U.S. Constitution

Seacoast Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to Mr. Charles Griffin, I think a bit of history should be reviewed. Mr. Griffin stated that, "the framers designed the Senate to be a consensus-driven body, not an emotionally charged one." Interesting however, is the fact that the framers did not include a filibuster or any requirement of a super majority in the Senate to either end debates on a bill or to pass a bill. This was not an oversight, it was intentional. In fact the filibuster became part of the Senate rules by mistake, when Vice-President Burr recommended that the Senate clean up its rulebook by removing redundant language. One of the rules removed by mistake in 1806 was that a simple majority was needed to cut off debate on a bill. This error was realized and the filibuster was used for the first time in 1837.

