Tom Brady joins James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ for hilarious golf outing

Tom Brady is back on the golf course in never-before-seen fashion ahead of his second performance in The Match. In just two weeks’ time, Brady will look to avenge his nationally televised loss to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods when he competes in The Match against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. In that battle, scheduled for July 5 at The Reserve in Montana, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will once again team up with Phil Mickelson in pursuit of golf glory (and an indiscriminate sum of money).