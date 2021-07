The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the absolute best tablet Apple or anyone else has ever made. But with a starting price of $1,099, it’s hard to recommend buying it. There’s no denying that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a gorgeous and incredibly powerful piece of hardware. It’s easily one of the nicest pieces of tech I’ve ever held and the fastest iPad ever made, and it’s hard to imagine any tablet released in the next five years doing much to top it.