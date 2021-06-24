Jon Morosi could see Yankees making ‘major bid’ for Twins’ Jose Berrios

The Yankees, a team many thought would compete for the World Series, have fallen well short of expectations, limping to a pedestrian 40-34 record—good for third in the AL East—as we near the season’s halfway mark. The Bombers aren’t buried by any means—they only trail the division-leading Red Sox by four games—and could conceivably be buyers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. With Jameson Taillon struggling (Thursday’s win over Kansas City was just his second of 2021) and former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber facing at least a two-month absence as he recovers from a strained shoulder, GM Brian Cashman will assuredly scour the starting pitching market, which includes Twins right-hander Jose Berrios.