12-Time Oscar Nominee Diane Warren Working To Save The Last Of LA’s Runaway Cows

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
 18 days ago
The story that has dominated Los Angeles’ social media over the past two days may have a bit of a happy ending. According to reports, herd of about 40 cows escaped a Pico Rivera-area slaughterhouse Tuesday night. Video of cows roaming the neighborhood — and police cars giving chase — delighted many who rooted for the animals on social media.

News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pets
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘A Christmas & Postre’: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Camila Banus & Mark Hapka Lead Ninth House Holiday Indie Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Camila Banus and Mark Hapka will headline the independent Latinx holiday movie, A Christmas & Postre from producers Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren under their production banner, The Ninth House. Cristina Boada will write the script, which reps Colombian-American Brittany Underwood’s directorial debut. A Christmas & Postre follows Carmen...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘DMZ’: Rutina Wesley & Mamie Gummer Among 9 Cast Additions; Ernest Dickerson & Carly Wray Join Creative Team Of HBO Max’s DC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar), Mamie Gummer (True Detective), Nora Dunn (The Big Leap) and Henry G. Sanders (Queen Sugar) are among nine cast in HBO Max’s DMZ, a limited series based on the DC comic series from Ava DuVernay and Robert Patino, and Warner Bros. Television. Also joining stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt are Venus Ariel (NCIS: New Orleans), Jade Wu (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Rey Gallegos (Animal Kingdom), Agam Darshi (Funny Boy) and Juani Feliz (upcoming Harlem).
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Luxe Listings Sydney’ Renewed For Season 2 At Amazon

Amazon has renewed reality series Luxe Listings Sydney for a second season after the streamer said that the reality series became its biggest Australian original to date. The show follows personal lives of three elite real estate agents in Sydney, showcasing breathtaking homes with harbour views and beachfront backdrops. The...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Summer of Soul’ Rock Doc Hits Upbeat $1.4M; ‘Loneliest Whale’ Debuts; Sparks In Cannes – Specialty Weekend

Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) will hit a cumulative $1.4 million rising to an estimated $1.47 million Monday with a $375,000 second-week gross in 752 theaters. The best performing documentary so far this year “may possibly get to $2 million, that’s our goal,” said Searchlight Pictures head of distribution Frank Rodriquez.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Drive My Car’ Cannes Review: Japanese Competition Entry Is Another Highpoint For Rising Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Since his 2008 debut film, Passion, Japanese director/writer Ryusuke Hamaguchi has been continuing to make an impact on the world cinema scene. His success at various festivals includes 2018, when he was first in competition in Cannes with Asako I & II, and earlier this year at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival, where his Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

South Korean Streamer Watcha Buys Cannes Trio ‘Annette’, ‘Titane’ & ‘After Yang’

EXCLUSIVE: Growing South Korean streaming service Watcha is having a busy Cannes, landing local rights to three buzz titles here in the festival. The company has bought Cannes opener Annette, Leos Carax’s musical starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, Julia Ducournau’s Titane, which premieres tomorrow, and Kogonada’s After Yang, starring Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

James Cromwell Production ‘Mondo Hollywoodland’ Sets Release

EXCLUSIVE: Green Apple Entertainment has set a digital release for its recently acquired movie Mondo Hollywoodland from filmmaker Janek Ambros (Human Capital, Ten Thousand Saints) of Aug. 3 on Amazon, transactional VOD as well as a week’s run at Arena CineLounge in Hollywood. Riffing on the title of the legendary...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Flag Day’ Cannes Review: Sean Penn Directs And Stars In Powerful True Family Drama That Is Star-Making Showcase For Daughter Dylan Penn

Director Sean Penn returns to the Cannes Film Festival today in the official competition with the first film he has ever directed in which he also stars. Flag Day actually is a solid and worthwhile effort for him both as actor and director, but first and foremost it will be remembered most as a dazzling showcase for the acting talents of his daughter Dylan Penn who takes on the key role in a real life story based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir “Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life”. Dylan plays Jennifer ( she shares the role with Addison Tymec at age 6 and Jadyn Rylee at ages 11-13) as the film becomes a story of a unique bond between a daughter and messed up but charismatic father who spent years in prison for a bank robbery, was a grand schemer and dreamer, and who became the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history single handedly faking over $20 million. Yet Jennifer was infatuated with him as we see from a very young age, always willing to follow him on what she saw as great life adventures. It was where she learned joy, but also nearly went down the same rabbit hole as her dad, who left the family which included her brother Nick (played in later years by Penn’s son Hopper Jack Penn) and ex-wife Patty (Katheryn Winnick) who finds herself constantly at odds with a rebellious Jennifer who, like a moth to a flame, hits the road and eventually finds her way back to her father, a conflicted relationship from which it is hard for her to escape even as she charts her own path out.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Prodigal Son’s Lou Diamond Phillips Talks “Harsh Lines” Of Authentic Casting: “You Have To Have Your American Kennel Club Card”

Prodigal Son and La Bamba actor Lou Diamond Phillips has played a number of characters of different ethnicities throughout his career – from Mexican to Native American to Filipino American. While his previous roles may not have been the most ethnically authentic, the mixed race Filipino actor says there can be a catch to diverse casting.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Sean Penn Keeps It All In The Family With ‘Flag Day’ At Cannes

The son of actor/director Leo Penn and actress Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn will be keeping up the family tradition this year at Cannes when he premieres Flag Day in Competition. Based on her 2004 memoir, the film follows Jennifer Vogel’s personal story of idolizing her bank robber and conman father. Penn directs and plays the dad character, while—in a startling breakout turn—his daughter Dylan stars as Jennifer, and his son Hopper plays her brother. Flag Day comes after Penn dedicated the past year to the distribution of Covid-19 tests and vaccines through CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a humanitarian project he founded in 2010 following the Haiti earthquake tragedy. This will be his 11th appearance in Cannes.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Emmanuelle Bercot On Casting A Real-Life Doctor In Cancer Melodrama ‘Peaceful’, Reuniting With Catherine Deneuve & Covid As Cultural “Amputation” – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-hyphenate Emmanuelle Bercot returns to the Cannes Film Festival this year with out-of-competition entry Peaceful (De Son Vivant), an avowed melodrama she both directed and wrote. Bercot was last here starring in Eva Husson’s 2018 Girls Of The Sun and previously had a triumphant 2015 when her drama Standing Tall opened the fest (at the time, the first French film to do so in more than a decade), and when she later scooped the Best Actress prize for My King that same year.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

LaChanze To Star In Broadway’s ‘Trouble In Mind’ This Fall

Tony- and Emmy Award- winning singer-actress LaChanze will return to Broadway this Fall in the starring role of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, to be directed by Charles Randolph-Wright. The role will mark LaChanze’s Broadway return following her 2019 performance as the Ghost of Christmas Present...

