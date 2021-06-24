Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND NORTHEASTERN PRESIDIO COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 405 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Alpine, moving southeast at 5 mph. This storm may move across State Hwy 118. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Brewster and northeastern Presidio Counties.alerts.weather.gov