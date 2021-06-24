Patient Advocate and SDoH Expert, Janice Tufte
One of the most interesting topics in healthcare right now is SDoH (Social Determinants of Health). It's a topic we've been discussing for a number of years, but many things are forcing the issue into a light that it had never seen before. New healthcare reimbursement is forcing the issue and many healthcare organizations are starting their own SDoH projects as an important part of the future care they provide their patient populations.