Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverhead, NY

Got stuff? Riverhead town historian seeks photos, documents, books and more on upcoming donation day

By Alek Lewis
Posted by 
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Riverhead History Donation Day will be held on July 10 for anybody in the community who would like to submit an item or photograph historically significant to the Town of Riverhead. The donations will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town Historian Georgette Case’s office at 542...

riverheadlocal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverhead, NY
Riverhead, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Case
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

National Night Out set for Aug. 3

The Riverhead Town Police Department invites the community to participate in the 37th National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The event will kick off with the Riverhead Town Board meeting at 2 p.m. to recognize the winners of the annual poster contest. During the evening hours, the Riverhead Police...
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Virtual 5K for Dashan J. Briggs Foundation

Support a good cause and join a virtual 5K or one mile fun run to support the Dashan J. Briggs Foundation from Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15. Races will be completed individually and results are submitted after completion. To find local courses, use the USATF website. All registrants will receive a t-shirt and raffles will also be available for purchase during checkout.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Paddle Battle to be held on July 31

Help support and save endangered sea turtles by joining the annual Paddle Battle hosted by New York Marine Rescue Center on Saturday, July 31 at the Peconic River in Riverhead — in the event of severe weather the event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 1. Registration begins at 7:30...
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

In honor of late teacher Keri Stromski, Riverhead schools plan outdoor learning space, book exchange program

Aquebogue Elementary School in Riverhead will establish an outdoor learning space in memory of the school’s late teacher Keri Stromski. Stromski died at age 48 on April 6 after she was diagnosed four years ago with stage IV breast cancer. A kindergarten teacher at Aquebogue Elementary School, she was a vocal advocate for more funding for research into treatment of metastatic breast cancers, publishing a blog and posting almost daily on social media about living with the disease.
Jamesport, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Let freedom ring: Independence Day celebrated in Jamesport

Members of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association gathered on the lawn of the George Young Community Center this morning to celebrate the 245th anniversary of American independence. Despite threatening skies, a crowd of more than 30 people turned out for the event, the third annual Independence Day celebration hosted by...
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Mary Frances Yarusso, 76

Mary Frances Yarusso of Riverhead, formerly of Smithtown, died on June 30, 2021. She was 76 years old. She was born on Feb. 1, 1945. She taught preschool at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Smithtown and later Kindergarten at William Sidney Mount Elementary. She earned recognition in “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers” in 2002 and 2005.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

PeraBell Food Bar closes Riverhead location

PeraBell Food Bar has closed its Riverhead location. The building has been sold to an investor and the closing took place on Tuesday, according to Isaac Israel of Richmond Realty. “An investor bought it,” Israel said in an interview today. “We are seeking a tenant,” he said. There is interest...
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Outdoor dining to continue in downtown Riverhead this summer

Outdoor dining in downtown Riverhead will continue through at least Sept. 30 — and town officials are discussing allowing it permanently. The town board at a special meeting yesterday morning authorized a temporary waiver of downtown zoning limitations on outdoor dining, including the use of parking areas for dining purposes. A prior waiver of those requirements had expired June 30.
Aquebogue, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Riverhead opens cooling center at senior center in Aquebogue

The Town of Riverhead has opened a cooling center where residents can get relief from the high heat this week. The cooling center is located at the town’s Senior and Human Resource Center at 60 Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue. It is open this afternoon until 4:30 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and Wednesday, the town supervisor’s office said in a press release.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Congratulations to the Class of 2021, ‘inspiration’ in a year of adversity

From all outward appearances, Riverhead High School’s commencement ceremonies yesterday were pretty typical: The senior class marching onto the football field, accompanied by the repetitive notes of “Pomp and Circumstance,” expressions of uncertainty and nervousness giving way to smiles; proud parents and family members packing the bleachers, cheering wildly; mortarboards decorated with artwork and messages; the occasional hijinks among students during the ceremonies; music, song and, of course, speeches — leading up the “the moment you’ve all been waiting for,” as Riverhead High School Principal Sean O’Hara put it, the moment when each graduate receives their diploma. The principal then says the hallowed words, “by the power vested in me by the State of New York ” and pronounces members of the senior class “graduates of Riverhead High School.” Caps are tossed, hugs are given. There are leaps of joy and high-fives and faces young and old wear broad grins and tear-streaked cheeks.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

This little building offers a peek into Riverhead history — and much, much more

Riverhead Free Library’s historic Yellow Barn bookstore reopened this spring after an extensive interior renovation. Last Wednesday, the sliding wooden doors on the front of the circa 1873 building were opened wide to the public as library trustees, staff members and Friends of the Riverhead Free Library, which runs the bookstore, gathered alongside elected officials and community members to snip a ceremonial red ribbon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy