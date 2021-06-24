Cancel
Gilmer, TX

Teen struck, killed by vehicle near Lakeport was ‘loved by everybody’

By Courtney Stern cstern@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonnita Jones was completely shattered when she learned her 16-year-old son had died after he was struck by a vehicle early this week near Lakeport. “Heartbreaking isn’t even close,” Jones said Thursday when talking about the loss of Johnathan Walker, who would have been a junior this fall at Gilmer High School. “Shattering. Just completely shattered. Johnathan was smart, and he was so good — and things like this just don’t happen.”

