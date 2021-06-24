Dept of Labor: Georgia Ends Participation in Federal Programs and Reinstates Pre-Pandemic UI Requirements
This Saturday, June 26, 2021, will end the state’s participation in the federal unemployment insurance (UI) programs enacted through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act and reinstate many of the eligibility requirements waived during the recent pandemic. The last payable week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) is week ending June 26, 2021, reinstating additional requirements on June 27 for claimants and employers.allongeorgia.com
Comments / 4