Marijuana Enforcement Team Destroys 1,449 pounds of Weed, Finds Evidence of Bear Poaching While Serving Search Warrants in Willow Creek, Sheriff’s Office Says
On June 23, 2021, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served three search warrants to investigate illegal cannabis cultivation in the Willow Creek area. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services Environmental Health - HazMat Unit and Humboldt County Code Enforcement assisted in the service of the warrants.lostcoastoutpost.com
