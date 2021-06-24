Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willow Creek, CA

Marijuana Enforcement Team Destroys 1,449 pounds of Weed, Finds Evidence of Bear Poaching While Serving Search Warrants in Willow Creek, Sheriff’s Office Says

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 23, 2021, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served three search warrants to investigate illegal cannabis cultivation in the Willow Creek area. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services Environmental Health - HazMat Unit and Humboldt County Code Enforcement assisted in the service of the warrants.

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Willow Creek, CA
City
Weed, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Poaching#Hazmat#Sheriff S Office#Hmbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
EPA
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 1

Community Policy