Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

3 essential vitamins your pet needs

By Kyle Wilson
animalwellnessmagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a few essential vitamins that your dog or cat needs, all of which have to come from his food. Here’s how to determine if he’s getting enough!. Is your pet getting all the nutrients he needs from his food? As you can imagine, food that is made to meet the minimums of a broad range of pets might actually fall short when it comes to each specific animal. A study out of Tufts University showed that 75% of dogs on commercial diets were insufficient for Vitamin D. It’s true that the food itself contains the amount AAFCO requires, but what about what your dog or cat requires? Let’s take a look at three essential vitamins your pet needs but may not be getting enough of.

animalwellnessmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#Vitamin A#Tufts University#Vitamin D#Aafco#Rna#Folate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy