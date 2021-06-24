3 essential vitamins your pet needs

There are a few essential vitamins that your dog or cat needs, all of which have to come from his food. Here’s how to determine if he’s getting enough!. Is your pet getting all the nutrients he needs from his food? As you can imagine, food that is made to meet the minimums of a broad range of pets might actually fall short when it comes to each specific animal. A study out of Tufts University showed that 75% of dogs on commercial diets were insufficient for Vitamin D. It’s true that the food itself contains the amount AAFCO requires, but what about what your dog or cat requires? Let’s take a look at three essential vitamins your pet needs but may not be getting enough of.