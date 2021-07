Hot, hot, hot. That’s an apt description not just of the blazing summer weather in much of the country but the current demand for registered investment advisory firms. As Bruce Kelly noted in his recent cover story, valuations of RIA firms have leapt to double or triple what they were a decade ago. There seems to be a feverish race among private equity firms and other deep-pocketed investors to grab a stake in what have become the brightest stars in the wealth management firmament.