Accidents

Neighbor: I saw survivor of building collapse covered in dust

Webster County Citizen
 18 days ago

Jorge Soto, who lives across from the Florida condominium complex, tells CNN's Victor Blackwell about what he experienced while speaking with survivors of the residential building collapse.

POTUS BBC

Miami building collapse: Still possible to find survivors, Biden says

US President Joe Biden has said it is still possible to find survivors in the rubble of a building that collapsed last week near Miami in Florida. Speaking after meeting families of people who died or are still missing, he said they were going "through hell", and that federal funding for the rescue effort would continue for a month.
Accidents Posted by
The Independent

Miami building collapse – latest: Death toll rises to 11 as search goes on for survivors

Rescue teams continue working at the site of the deadly Miami building collapse after the official death toll rose to 11 on Monday. More than 150 people remain missing after the Champlain Towers South tower disaster early on Thursday morning, while 136 are accounted for.Search and rescue workers are still trying to locate these missing people, and huge pieces of rubble from the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building were removed Sunday morning to assist with that search. One problem that impacted the rescue efforts was a fire that’s burning deep within the rubble from the collapse, creating a significant...
Accidents Posted by
The Independent

'I should have been there': Survivors of Miami building collapse tell of narrow escapes and survivor's guilt

As the dust settles on the wreckage of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, survivors of the building’s collapse are speaking out about their narrow escapes and guilt over outliving neighbours.“Why did it happen that I wasn’t there in my apartment?” Jay Miller, a retired college professor who owned an apartment in the building, told The Washington Post.Mr Miller, 75, says he usually travels up to his Philadelphia home at the end of June, but this summer made the trip a little earlier. The change of plans – which he says he made randomly – ultimately saved his life.“That...
Accidents Posted by
CBS News

Health concerns from smoke, dust and debris after Surfside building collapse

CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca gives an update on the Florida condo collapse as search and rescue workers brace for the first Atlantic hurricane of the season. Dr. Shirin Shafazand, pulmonologist and professor at the University of Miami, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the health risks accompanying this kind of search and recovery effort.
Accidents Posted by
The Independent

Three youngest victims of Surfside collapse discovered as mayor says it is getting too hard to identify remains

Three of the youngest victims of the Surfside condo collapse have been discovered as the mayor says it is getting too hard to identify any remains found by search teams.Ten more victims of the horrifying building collapse, including children aged five, six and nine, have been identified, according to Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.It takes the officials death toll of the tragedy to 94, with 83 bodies identified, while 22 remain unaccounted for, authorities said on Monday.Searchers discovered the body of five-year-old Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone along with his 48-year-old father Alfredo.They also found and identified the bodies of...

