Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Jersey City Man Charged In Newark Homicide

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKdJa_0aeS2kIK00
Deautay M. Haines Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 19-year-old Jersey City man was charged with murder in the shooting death of a 42-year-old Newark man, authorities said Thursday.

Akram Brown was shot on Mt. Vernon Place in Newark on Wednesday, and pronounced dead at the scene at 8:02 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Deautay M. Haines was charged with murder, possession of a weapon and possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was lodged in the Essex County Jail in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the investigation. The Jersey City Police Department also assisted.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Essex County, NJ
Government
County
Essex County, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Mt Vernon Place#Ii#Newark Public Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged With Murder In Hotel Death Of Tennessee Woman, 32

A Newark man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman at a Newark hotel, authorities said. Nasier McCray, 23, is accused of killing Tennnessee native Jessica Hilton in a hotel on Clinton Avenue, where she had been living, on July 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Grand Jurors Indict 14 In Shooting Of NJ State Trooper

Fourteen people were indicted Monday in connection with the shooting of a New Jersey State Police detective who was investigating a trailer park home invasion. Attempted murder and aggravated assault charges were returned by a state grand jury in Trenton against Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings 22, Kareen “Kai” Warner, 20, and ex-con Tremaine Hadden, 28, all of Bridgeton, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.
King Of Prussia, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

King Of Prussia Woman, 24, Dead, Another Injured In Central Jersey Shooting

A King of Prussia woman died and another was injured in a Central Jersey shooting last week, authorities said. Officers found 24-year-old Jennifer Vorn and a second shooting victim near the intersection of Rock Avenue and West Front Street in Plainfield (Union County) on Friday afternoon, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Department Officer-in-Charge David M. Guarino.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Montclair Man, 29, Injured In Shooting At Elizabeth Nightclub

A 29-year-old Montclair man was hospitalized after gunfire broke out at an Elizabeth nightclub Sunday, authorities said. The incident occurred just after 9:50 p.m. at Bamboleo on Elizabeth Avenue, a city spokeswoman told Daily Voice. According to RLS Media, the shooting happened at a large outdoor gathering where a confrontation...
Hackensack, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Englewood Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Hackensack

An Englewood man was shot and critically wounded at a Hackensack apartment complex late Sunday, responders said. Responding officers found the 28-year-old victim in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima with multiple gunshot wounds, including one in the neck, outside the Alston Arms on Newman Street shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Ridgefield, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Laborers Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minors

ICE has issued detainers on two related Ridgefield laborers after they were jailed on charges of sexually assaulting underage victims. Oscar Hernandez Estrada, 43, sexually abused two pre-teens while Daniel Aria Estrada, 24, “engaged in sexual conduct including sexual penetration” of a child while at their residence in Ridgefield, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Police ID CT Man Found Shot To Death On Street

Police have identified a Connecticut man who was found shot in the head on a city street following an argument between a group of people. Davante Echols, age 24, was just before 8 p.m., Saturday, July 10 in the area of 19 Bronson St., in Waterbury, in New Haven County, said Sgt. Robert Davis.
Rumson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

FOX BITES: More Wildlife Attacks On Jersey Shore, Police Warn

Two people reportedly have been attacked by a fox in Monmouth County, authorities said. Rumson police are warning residents of wildlife attacks in their borough as well as surrounding towns. The Rumson fox bites reportedly occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Piping Rock Park, police said. A fox apparently latched...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Shot At Reservoir Park In Harrisburg

One man is treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Harrisburg, according to area police. Harrisburg Police responded to the area of the 1st block of North 20th Street along Walnut Street for a report of shots fired on Sunday around 2:15 p.m. Upon arrival officers found a man...

Comments / 6

Community Policy