SHAFER, Minn. — When you think of an art museum, you probably picture paintings hanging on the walls of well-lit rooms. But for one museum near the Twin Cities, all that "indoors" stuff really isn't necessary. Franconia Sculpture Park offers 50 acres of wide-open space, studded with more than 100 sculptures. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, and admission is free.