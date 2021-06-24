Cancel
Amundi U.S. CEO Lisa Jones unveils her keys to success

InvestmentNews
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, Christine Shaw is joined by Lisa Jones, president and chief executive officer of Amundi US, the $100 billion US arm of Europe’s largest asset manager. Amundi globally has more than $1.9 trillion in assets and 4,500 employees in nearly 40 countries. During this episode, Lisa shares how she became the leader of one the largest asset managers in the world and her key pillars to success, which include building relationships, work ethic and taking risks.

