Amundi U.S. CEO Lisa Jones unveils her keys to success

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Justin McLeod, Founder and CEO of Hinge, for an episode of my podcast How Success Happens. I was initially drawn to Hinge because of their unorthodox tagline — "Designed to be Deleted." What kind of app would go out of its way to refer to its own deletion? A very popular one, it turns out. Hinge is the fastest-growing dating app in the US, UK, Canada and Australia, and even during the pandemic they saw their revenues triple.