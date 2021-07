Recently, Humane Society International (HSI) and South Korean animal welfare groups rescued 171 dogs from a dog meat farm in South Korea. The activists found the pups in horrible conditions: tiny, barren crates, without enough food and water. Many had infections and diseases. Some of the dogs were even trapped in their cages with the bodies of other dogs who had died. Fortunately, the 171 dogs that activists saved are being nursed back to health with the help of veterinary care, and most will become eligible for adoption by loving families. Furthermore, this is not a one-time instance. There have also been multiple other dog meat farm rescues and even closures, which have ended the suffering of countless animals.