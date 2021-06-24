Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana man arrested after stabbing in Midland

By Staff Reports
Stanly News & Press
 18 days ago

In the early morning hours Thursday, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing that occurred in Midland. During the investigation, detectives identified Somnath Mukherjee, 34, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana as being responsible for the injuries sustained by the victim. At the conclusion of the investigation, probable cause was established to arrest Somnath Mukherjee for one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill.

thesnaponline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Cabarrus County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Midland, NC
City
Midland, LA
County
Cabarrus County, NC
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy