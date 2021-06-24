Louisiana man arrested after stabbing in Midland

In the early morning hours Thursday, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing that occurred in Midland. During the investigation, detectives identified Somnath Mukherjee, 34, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana as being responsible for the injuries sustained by the victim. At the conclusion of the investigation, probable cause was established to arrest Somnath Mukherjee for one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill.